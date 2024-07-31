Mountain Brook Schools welcome 48 news teachers at the annual New Teachers Institute

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools Mountain Brook Schools welcomes 48 new teachers at this year's New Teacher Institute event.

Over a four-day stretch in late July, Mountain Brook Schools welcomed 48 new teachers to the district with the annual New Teacher Institute. The institute allows all new teachers to come together and learn about the district’s purpose statement, “providing an effective, challenging, and engaging education for every one of our students.”

Beyond just the purpose statement, school Assistant Principals lead new teachers in discussion and activities to take a deeper dive into the meaning of effective, challenging and engaging plus studying the importance of every one of our students.

“The experience has been absolutely phenomenal,” said Tommy Guinn, an incoming coach at Mountain Brook Junior High. “This has been by far the best [professional development] I have ever attended in my 18 years of education.”

While lots of the time is spent in the district’s Professional Learning Center in the Charles Mason Board of Education, one of the highlights new teachers experienced was the ‘Amazing Race’ themed scavenger hunt, where groups of teachers visited every school campus and completed tasks that covered everything from calculating stocks to reciting the purpose statement while keeping a pickleball rally alive. The week came to a close with the annual New Teacher Breakfast at the Country Club of Birmingham. Just like the week began, it closed with a message from the school district’s Superintendent, Dr. Dicky Barlow.

“We emphasize to each of our new employees that they were chosen to be here,” Barlow said. “They did not get here by accident, and we have high expectations for them. We know they each bring something unique to our district and their school, and we are eager to see how they use their gifts to positively impact the lives of our students and our community.”

“I’m feeling really loved leaving at the end of the week,” Gracee Mae Carroll, a third grade teacher at Crestline Elementary said. “I’m really excited to learn from the people around me and I know that I’m surrounded by the best.”

Teachers return to work on Friday, August 2 and students begin school on Tuesday, August 13.