Mountain Brook Schools wrap up summer conversation series

Mountain Brook Schools wrapped up a summer conversation series on Wednesday morning with a few words from Superintendent Dicky Barlow.

The series focused on the topic of hospitality and the importance of knowing others well, according to the school system's Facebook page.

Barlow hosted faculty and staff members from the district for the round table discussions throughout the summer, expanding on what hospitality and knowing others looks like within the classroom and in their schools.

The conversations were part of efforts to prepare for the new school year as they wait to welcome students back in August.