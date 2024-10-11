Mountain Brook Schools publishes quarterly good news update

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools Mountain Brook Schools released their latest Good News Update on Oct. 10.

Mountain Brook Schools published its latest quarterly Good News Update on Oct. 10, featuring news of National Merit Semifinalists, a half-a-million dollar grant, podcasts and more.

Mountain Brook High School had five seniors named as National Merit Semifinalists on Sept. 11.

Spencer Cobbs, Marco Ortiz, Sophia Self, Ann Monroe Jackson and Drue Perkins earned the honor by taking the 2023 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT). Semifinalists are the top 1% of scorers on the test in the state and earn teacher recommendations.

The Mountain Brook City Schools Foundation’s Board of Directors approved the largest grant to MBS in the foundation’s history last spring and the check was formally presented to the community on Sept. 20 at a football game versus Oxford in Spartan Stadium.

A grand total of $587,695 was given to the school system from the foundation.

The school system's podcast featured guests Chrissy Mauldin, Libby Kiyak and Coach Yeager. You can listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Podbean.

To read the full publication, visit https://bit.ly/401ISzK.