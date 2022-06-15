Mountain Brook seeks to help make The World Games a success

× Expand Photo by Solomon Crenshaw Jr. Mountain Brook City Manager Sam Gaston at a meeting of the City Council June 13. Gaston said the city will share some police officers and cars to help out with The World Games in July.

None of the athletic events of The World Games will take place in Mountain Brook but the city is doing its part to be a good host for the 10-day event.

“In order to put something on this big, it requires the cooperation of more people than just Birmingham and Jefferson County,” City Manager Sam Gaston said. “We're trying to do our part to assist by providing some (police) officers.”

During its regular meeting on Monday night, the City Council approved sharing four police officers and four police cars to help in putting on The Games.

“We want to be good corporate citizens because we know that this is something that won't happen very often,” Gaston said. “We want to do our share to make this a successful event for the entire Birmingham area.”

Mountain Brook is also helping to put out the welcome mat for the thousands of visitors will venture to the Magic City. The city teamed with neighboring Homewood to put up a sign along U.S. 280 as part of the Gateway Project, which includes landscaping along the major corridors leading into Birmingham.

Gaston said the initial cost of the Gateway Project was paid for by private donations and corporations.

“After that, we've agreed to pick it up for three years,” the city manager said. “A third will be our cost, a third would be ALDOT (the Alabama Department of Transportation) and a third would be the county or private donations. (Public Works Director) Ronnie Vaughn will have that in his budget next year.”

The council also approved adding to the city’s fleet of police cars.

“We were scheduled to buy some police cars in the 2023 budget but because of the supply issues, the bid has run out,” Assistant City Manager Steve Boone said. “We have found some cars that are on the lot right now. What (the council) did is instead of getting it off the bid list is where we don't have bid it, we submitted an invitation to bid and Stivers (Ford) has won that bid. What they approved (Monday night) is the awarding of the bid and the purchase of those vehicles this year as opposed to after October 1. We will be able to get the vehicles in now as opposed to waiting another six or nine months of the delivery the next model year of cars.”

Mountain Brook had planned to buy 17 Ford Explorers but Police Chief Jaye Loggins learned that number had dropped to 14.

“We're gonna buy however many are on the lot,” Boone said. “If it's 14, we'll get 14. We'll issue that purchase order (Tuesday) so I would expect to get up to 14 cars.”

The additional cars are part of Mountain Brook’s take-home car program in the police department. It's a 3-year, phased-in plan.

“We started it in this fiscal year so this is Year 2 of the 3-year plan,” the assistant city manager said. “It's more efficient. They'll be patrolling as soon as they come into the city as opposed to coming in and getting in their cars.”

In other matters: