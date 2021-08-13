Mountain Brook sees 10% increase in population since 2010

× Expand By Keith McCoy City Mountain Brook Village 3

The city of Mountain Brook saw a 10% increase in the number of residents in the last 10 years, according to recently released census data.

The city’s population grew from 20,413 to 22,461 from 2010 to 2020, according to the data, released Aug. 12.

Here’s how that population compares to other cities in the area:

Chelsea: 14,982

Trussville: 26,123

Hoover: 92,606

Homewood: 26,414

Birmingham: 200,733

Vestavia Hills: 39,102

In terms of demographics, the city is 52% female and 97% white, and slightly under half of the population is between the ages of 18 and 65.

The median value of owner-occupied housing is $628,800, with an 86% owner rate throughout the city. The median household income is $152,355, with a 3% poverty rate.