Mountain Brook senior earns Eagle Scout rank

John Paul “JP” Scott IV was awarded the rank of Eagle Scout on June 13 after completing a project that updated the courtyard at Firehouse Ministries, and his family celebrated the accomplishment with an Eagle Scout ceremony last weekend.

For his project, Scott re-landscaped the courtyard by tilling the soil, planted asiatic jasmine and added a flagstone path to offer a place of respite for homeless men seeking shelter there. With the remaining funds, he was able to donate money to the non-profit to contribute to their purchase of a new dishwasher.

Scott selected Firehouse Ministries, a Birmingham-based shelter for homeless men, for his project because he began serving dinner with his church at Firehouse when he was around 8 years old. The courtyard is named after Mark Lagory, a Deacon at Saint Luke’s Church, who he served meals alongside.

He is a member of Troop 86, chartered to Saint Luke’s Episcopal Church in the Vulcan District of the Greater Alabama Council of Boy Scouts of America. He has served as a senior patrol leader, assistant senior patrol leader, patrol leader and scribe.

Scott has completed 31 merit badges and earned the Scouting Honors of Order of the Arrow, Bronze Palm and and Gold Palm. Order of the Arrow recognizes Scouts and Scouters who best exemplify the Scout Oath and Law in their daily lives.

The palm awards represent the number or merit badges earned beyond the required 21 needed to become an Eagle Scout. The Bronze palm represents five merit badges while the Gold Palm is 10.

Scott is a senior at Mountain Brook High School and is a member of the Spartan's cross country and indoor and outdoor track teams. He currently plans to attend Auburn University and study engineering.