Mountain Brook Soccer Club opens spring 2026 registration for youth players

Registration is now open for spring 2026 with Mountain Brook Soccer Club, the recreational soccer program for BUSA North players in the Mountain Brook area. With more than 40 years of soccer tradition in the community, the club continues to serve as a cornerstone of youth athletics in Mountain Brook.

The program welcomes players ages 3 through 18 and has a long history of developing young athletes, including alumni who have gone on to play at the high school, collegiate and national levels.

All home games and practices will take place at Mountain Brook High School or Brookwood Forest Elementary School, making it a convenient option for local families.

More information and registration details are available at birminghamunited.com/mountain-brook-soccer-club.