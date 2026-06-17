Mountain Brook students help continue city’s tree conservation legacy

× Expand Photo courtesy of the city of Mountain Brook

Mountain Brook's commitment to preserving and expanding its urban tree canopy is continuing with help from some of the city's youngest residents.

As part of this year's Arbor Day observance, students in Leadership Mountain Brook coordinated a sapling giveaway for local first-graders, giving children the opportunity to plant trees at home while learning about conservation and environmental stewardship.

The project connected students and families to a long-standing tradition that has helped make Mountain Brook a leader in urban forestry efforts across Alabama.

The city recently received its 31st Tree City USA designation and 23rd Growth Award, honors awarded through the Alabama Forestry Commission that recognize communities for sustained commitment to urban forest management and tree preservation.

Mountain Brook's extensive tree canopy is supported through the work of city arborists Don Cafaro and Jerry Weiss, guidance from the Board of Landscape Design and ongoing community involvement.

The Arbor Day sapling giveaway was designed to introduce children to the importance of trees and conservation while providing a hands-on opportunity to participate in the city's environmental efforts. When families plant the young trees at home, they become part of a broader initiative that has helped shape Mountain Brook's landscape for more than three decades.

In addition to promoting environmental awareness among students, activities such as the sapling giveaway contribute to the criteria used in maintaining Tree City USA certification and other forestry recognitions.

City leaders say the program highlights how community involvement at every age helps sustain the tree-lined character that has become a defining feature of Mountain Brook.