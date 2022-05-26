Mountain Brook students honored this spring at Auburn, Sewanee

× Expand Photo courtesy of Auburn University. Robert “Cars” Carswell Chandler IV of Mountain Brook was selected as a student marshal for the Samuel Ginn College of Engineering at the spring 2022 Auburn University commencement ceremony.

Robert “Cars” Carswell Chandler IV of Mountain Brook was selected as a student marshal for the Samuel Ginn College of Engineering at the spring 2022 commencement ceremony for Auburn University that was to be held May 6-7, according to a May 4 news release from the school.

Chandler, who majored in mechanical engineering with a minor in computer science, earned a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering.

Each college enlists a committee to select a student marshal who best represents the values and level of excellence within the college and carry its flag at the front of the commencement procession.

“Cars is the personification of the Auburn Creed, particularly where it reads ‘I believe in work, hard work,’” said Steve Taylor, interim dean of engineering. “While he excelled inside the classroom as a mechanical engineering student, earning multiple scholarships and even being named as one of 36 National Merit Scholars from the state, which is no easy feat, he has been even more inspiring outside of the classroom.

“Cars has selflessly served as an engineering tutor, helping to raise up other students who might be struggling,” Taylor said.

While at Auburn, Chandler was involved in the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity, Pi Tau Sigma Mechanical Engineering Honor Society and Onward Christian Ministries.

He gained internship experience with Brasfield & Gorrie, a Birmingham construction firm.

Chandler is to get married in June before starting as a systems analyst with Torch Technologies at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville. He plans to complete a master’s in mechanical engineering in the future.

Raised an Alabama fan, Chandler only considered Auburn for college and his pursuit of an engineering degree. Four years later and he credits his success at Auburn to the professors “who expressed genuine care for our success as students, skill in teaching their courses and a willingness to provide additional assistance when asked.”

“This school and city have been incredible to me,” Chandler said. “They provided me with the education that I will use as the foundation for the rest of my career, many of the friends that I will keep in contact with for the rest of my life, the ministry that has strengthened my faith more than any other and even the girl who I get to marry.”

ORDER OF THE GOWN

Two Mountain Brook students were inducted into the Order of the Gown at the University of the South in Sewanee, Tennessee, earlier this spring, according to a May 3 news release from the university.

The following students were inducted:

Davis McKee Haynes, the son of Lucie and Bradley W. Haynes Sr.

Joseph Reed Miller, the son of Elizabeth & Joe Miller.

The Order of the Gown is an academic honor society and a unique student government body among U.S. colleges and universities, according to the news release.

Since 1875 the Order of the Gown has remained the body responsible for maintaining the spirit, traditions, and ideals of the University of the South. The wearing of the gown is both a sign of academic achievement and a promise to continue the ideals and traditions of the university.

For more information about the university, go to sewanee.edu.

– These items were submitted by Auburn University and The University of the South and edited by the Village Living staff.