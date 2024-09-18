Mountain Brook students named National Merit Semifinalists

by

Mountain Brook High School had five seniors named as National Merit Semifinalists on Sept. 11.

The following students were named on a list of more than 16,000 semifinalists: Spencer Cobbs, Marco Ortiz, Sophia Self, Ann Monroe Jackson and Drue Perkins.

They earned this honor by taking the 2023 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT). Semifinalists are the top 1% of scorers on the test in the state and earn teacher recommendations.

Qualifying as a Semifinalists means these students have the opportunity to continue in the competition for some 6,870 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $26 million that will be offered next spring. To compete for National Merit Scholarships, Semifinalists must advance to the Finalist level of the competition by fulfilling several additional requirements.

A Semifinalist can become a Finalist and compete for a Merit Scholarship award in only one program year. About 95 percent of the Semifinalists are expected to attain Finalist standing, and about half of the Finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar® title. 