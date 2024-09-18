Mountain Brook students named National Merit Semifinalists

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook High School Five Mountain Brook students were named as National Merit Semifinalists on Sept. 11, 2024. Students listed include Spencer Cobbs (bottom left), Marco Ortiz, Sophia Self (top left), Ann Monroe Jackson and Drue Perkins.

Mountain Brook High School had five seniors named as National Merit Semifinalists on Sept. 11.

The following students were named on a list of more than 16,000 semifinalists: Spencer Cobbs, Marco Ortiz, Sophia Self, Ann Monroe Jackson and Drue Perkins.

They earned this honor by taking the 2023 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT). Semifinalists are the top 1% of scorers on the test in the state and earn teacher recommendations.

Qualifying as a Semifinalists means these students have the opportunity to continue in the competition for some 6,870 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $26 million that will be offered next spring. To compete for National Merit Scholarships, Semifinalists must advance to the Finalist level of the competition by fulfilling several additional requirements.

A Semifinalist can become a Finalist and compete for a Merit Scholarship award in only one program year. About 95 percent of the Semifinalists are expected to attain Finalist standing, and about half of the Finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar® title.