Mountain Brook to begin summer street resurfacing program

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The City of Mountain Brook is preparing to begin its 2026 street resurfacing program, with Dunn Construction expected to start paving projects in early summer.

City officials are asking motorists to use caution in work zones and watch for flaggers and construction signage while paving is underway.

The resurfacing program includes the following road segments:

Overton Road from Fairhaven Drive to North Woodridge Road

Spring Valley Road from Crestside Road to Spring Valley Terrace

Spring Valley Road from Spring Valley Terrace to Mill Springs Road

Euclid Avenue from Church Street to Montevallo Road

Brookwood Road from East Briarcliff Road to Overcrest Road

Hoyt Lane from Church Street to the alley beside Oak Street Garden Shop

The annual resurfacing program is part of the city's ongoing efforts to maintain and improve its street network. Officials thanked residents for their patience during construction.