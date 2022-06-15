Mountain Brook to hold city election Aug. 23, qualifying underway

× Expand Staff photo. A polling place waiting for voters to arrive.

The city of Mountain Brook will hold a municipal election on Tuesday, Aug. 23, with three City Council seats on the ballot.

Voters will choose candidates for three seats: Place 1, currently held by Alice Womack; Place 3, held by Billy Pritchard; and Place 5, held by Lloyd Shelton.

There will not be any other items or measures on the August ballot, said City Clerk Heather Richards.

The city began a two-week window for city residents to quality to enter the three council races on Tuesday. Qualifying will end on Tuesday, June 28.

The two incumbents, Pritchard and Shelton, qualified on June 14.

Also qualifying was Graham Smith, who is seeking to represent Place 1, which will be an open seat in the August election.

Alice Womack, who has served on the council since 2014, recently announced that she is not seeking reelection, leaving Place 1 open.

Smith lives in Mountain Brook with her husband and two sons, serves on the Mountain Brook Planning Commission and has served as PTO President for Cherokee Bend Elementary School, according to her campaign biography. She has an an MBA from The University of Alabama.

Smith said in her bio that she is an advocate for Mountain Brook’s schools and local businesses.

Due to some recent changes in state election law, candidates elected to office in Mountain Brook in 2022 will serve five-year terms, Richards said.

Candidates elected to office in August 2020 had their terms extended by one year by an act of Legislature.

After these five-year term are complete, all future terms of office will be four years, Richards said.

Candidates in Mountain Brook are elected at-large, not according to district, and the council has five members.

Place 2, currently held by Gerald Garner, and Place 4, held by City Council President Virginia Smith, will be on the ballot in 2024.

The office of the mayor, held by Stewart H. Welch III, will also be on the ballot in 2024.

For more election details, including a complete calendar, go to mtnbrook.org.