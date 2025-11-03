Mountain Brook to honor retired city manager Sam Gaston on Nov. 10

× Expand Photo courtesy of city of Mountain Brook Sam Gaston has serves as city manager for Mountain Brook since June of 1993. He announced plans to retire in November 2025, marking 32 years leading the city.

The city of Mountain Brook will recognize retired City Manager Sam Gaston at the Monday, Nov. 10, council meeting from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. in the City Council Chambers.

Gaston officially retired this month after 32 years in the role. First appointed in 1993, he served as the city’s chief administrative officer, overseeing staff, budgets and day-to-day operations. His tenure saw major village renovations, expanded sidewalks, and long-term partnerships with schools and civic groups.

Steve Boone, Mountain Brook’s longtime assistant city manager and finance director, stepped into the role following Gaston’s retirement.

The Nov. 10 event is open to the public and will include remarks and a reception honoring Gaston’s decades of service.