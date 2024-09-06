Mountain Brook to host annual Patriot Day ceremony in memory of 9/11

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Mountain Brook Fire Chief Chris Mullins introduces the keynote speaker during the 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony and Patriot’s Day on the 20th anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon in Arlington, Va. held at the Mountain Brook Fire Department in Crestline Village on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson.

The city of Mountain Brook is hosting this year's Patriot Day remembrance ceremony in honor of those who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon in Arlington, Va. on Sept. 11, 2001.

This year marks the 23rd anniversary of one of America's most defining historical events. There were 2,753 people killed in the attack on New York's Twin Towers, 343 of which were firefighters and paramedics and 23 officers of the New York Police Department.

Additionally, American Airlines flight 77 was hijacked and crashed into the Pentagon, killing all 64 people on the plane and 125 people in the Pentagon. United Airlines flight 93 was believed to be heading to the U.S. Capitol building in Washington D.C., but passengers attempted to overthrow the hijackers and crashed in a field near Shanksville, Pa., killing 40 people. The 19 terrorists who died in the attacks are not included in these numbers.

As of 2021, more than 4,343 survivors and first responders had died as a result of toxic exposure caused by the attacks.

Mountain Brook, Homewood and Vestavia Hills take turns hosting the remembrance ceremony each year, and have done so since 2002, excluding some years where weather conditions were not conducive

This year, it will take place on Sept. 11 at 8:30 a.m. in Mountain Brook's Crestline Village between the O’Neal Library and the Mountain Brook Fire Department. The event will feature music from the Mountain Brook High School band and keynote speaker Lieutenant General A.C. Roper.

Roper is the former Birmingham Police Chief and served 42 years in the military before retiring. The event will also include the presentation of colors, laying of a wreath and a bell ceremony.

For more information, visit https://www.mtnbrook.org/fire/page/911-ceremony-crestline-village.