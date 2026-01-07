Mountain Brook to host household drop-off event at Birmingham Zoo

× Expand Image courtesy of Jefferson County

The City of Mountain Brook, in partnership with Jefferson County and additional agencies, will host a Household Drop-Off event on Saturday, Jan. 31, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Birmingham Zoo, located at 2630 Cahaba Road.

The event will allow residents to safely dispose of electronics, televisions and documents for secure shredding. The drop-off is designed to provide a convenient option for handling items that should not be placed in regular household trash.

In the event of extreme weather, the event will be postponed to the following weekend, Saturday, Feb. 7. Updates and additional details will be available at jccal.org.