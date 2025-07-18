Mountain Brook unveils new tourism video celebrating Village charm

× Expand Staff photo. Mountain Brook City Hall

The Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce has released a new tourism video showcasing the community’s distinctive charm, walkable village centers and vibrant local businesses.

The video offers a heartfelt glimpse into the city’s identity. More than a commercial, the project reflects the pride and character that unite the area’s interconnected villages.

×

Produced in partnership with the MAK Media team, the video highlights local boutiques, restaurants and beloved gathering spots. Every frame was selected to emphasize the welcoming spirit of Mountain Brook and the people who help it thrive.

“This isn’t just a promotional piece — it’s a reflection of who we are,” the chamber said in a statement. “From our small businesses to our strong sense of community, it’s a celebration of what makes Mountain Brook special.”

For residents, the video serves as a reminder of why they call the area home. For visitors, it’s an invitation to explore, shop, dine and stay in a place where tradition and charm go hand in hand.

The chamber recently purchased Placer.ai, an artificial intelligence program that allows users to track visitation trends and determine where visitors are from. This will allow the chamber to choose target areas and placement for the commercial.

Lizzie Maymon, executive director of the chamber, said they are still analyzing the best placement options.

The video can be viewed on the chamber’s official social media channels. With its warm visuals and community-focused message, it’s designed to draw new attention to one of the state’s most unique boutique shopping districts.