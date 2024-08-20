Mountain Brook Village Design Review Committee to meet on Wednesday

× Expand Photo courtesy of city of Mountain Brook Birmingham Candy Company Feast Catering and Culinary Kitchen is taking over the space previously held by the Birmingham Candy Company.

The city of Mountain Brook's Village Design Review Committee will meet on Wednesday to review awning requests from Feast Catering and Culinary Kitchen and The Atelier.

Feast Catering is requesting a new awning with signage for the business, as they filled the space previously held by the Birmingham Candy Company at 81 Church Street. The proposed awning will match those of the surrounding businesses in the shopping center.

The Atelier is also requesting a new awning with signage. The proposed green awning will feature approximately 2.8 square feet of signage on the valence.

For more information or to watch the meeting via zoom, visit https://www.mtnbrook.org/bc-vdrc/page/village-design-review-committee-36.