× Expand Image courtesy of Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce

Mountain Brook Village will host its 2026 Holiday Open House on Thursday, Dec. 3, from 4-8 p.m.

Shops and restaurants throughout the village will welcome visitors for an evening of holiday shopping, seasonal festivities and special offerings.

Lane Parke will also participate in the celebration, with businesses offering extended hours, special discounts and holiday activities throughout the shopping center.

The free event is part of Mountain Brook’s holiday season and offers visitors an opportunity to shop and dine at local businesses while spending an evening in the village.

For more information, visit mtnbrookchamber.org.