Mountain Brook Village roundabout now open

The city of Mountain Brook announced traffic pattern changes in Mountain Brook Village last week due to the roundabout under construction.

The roundabout under construction in Mountain Brook is now operational, marking a significant milestone in the project.

The city of Mountain Brook announced that there would be changes to the traffic pattern in the area last week, and traffic signals have been removed. Traffic will flow around the roundabout while construction continues on the next phase. There will be traffic cones and barricades to assist drivers in navigating the new roundabout.

Vehicles exiting US 280 will filter through the new roundabout to travel along Cahaba Road and access Culver Road. All traffic intending to enter US 280 must travel through the roundabout to access the entrance ramp.

Sain Associates asks residents to be aware and drive safely through the work zone. This project is a collaboration between the city of Birmingham, the city of Mountain Brook, and ALDOT with the construction taking place within Birmingham City Limits.