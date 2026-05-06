Mountain Brook Village Spring Soirée returns with shopping and seasonal experiences

× Expand Image courtesy of Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce

The Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce will host the Mountain Brook Village Spring Soirée on Thursday, May 14, throughout Mountain Brook Village.

The community event will feature spring-themed shopping experiences, seasonal window displays and special offerings from local businesses. Visitors are encouraged to stroll through the village and explore participating retailers while enjoying a festive atmosphere.

Many stores will offer extended hours and in-store experiences that may include refreshments, giveaways, trunk shows and new spring merchandise.

Participating businesses include Circa Interiors & Antiques, Milla, Marguerite’s Conceits, Ex Voto Vintage, Golden Age Wine and Avani Rupa Fine Jewelers, with additional businesses joining the event.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce at chamber@mtnbrookchamber.org.