Mountain Brook Village USPS location still undetermined

× Expand Photo courtesy of United States Postal Service. A year after first discussing a change of locations, USPS has not yet announced a new address in Mountain Brook Village.

As construction continues for the second phase of Lane Parke, the future space of the Mountain Brook Village U.S. Postal Service office remains unknown.

The relocation of the post office was first discussed and addressed at a public hearing May 10, 2018, in response to the scheduled demolition of the Mountain Brook Shopping Center. Many residents spoke out about the move, stating how much they valued the convenient location and quality of customer service at that office.

In the event USPS was unable to reach an agreement with the developer of Lane Parke, Evson Inc., Postal Service Realty Specialist Damian Salazar said at the meeting last May that they were looking into new locations with the preferred boundaries of south of Jemison Lane, north of Lane Park Road, west of Montevallo Road and east of Cahaba Road, which effectively places boundary lines around the former site of the office.

As of March, Debbie Fetterly, strategic communications specialist for the Alabama and South Florida districts of USPS, said the future location of the post office is unknown.

“The developers have adhered to their original plan as discussed at the town hall meeting prior to the closure. The new location will be in the vicinity of the prior location, but no additional information is available at this time,” she said.

Salazar said at the initial meeting in 2018 that if the boundaries change, USPS will have to hold another public hearing. Fetterly said the plan is to open a new facility in 2020, although that is subject to change.

“We need to look for a new home, as we understand the important of postal presence in the community,” she said.