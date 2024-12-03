Mountain Brook villages offer opportunities to find perfect Christmas gifts

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Sydney Cromwell Shoppers look through the window of Henhouse Antiques, located at 1900 Cahaba Rd., during a past Holiday Open House in English Village. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Sydney Cromwell Patrons take part in the poker run event during a previous Holiday Open House in English Village. Prev Next

Along with their trademark architecture and high-end ambiance, Mountain Brook’s villages are known for their shopping, with stores that have something for every member of the family. With that in mind, it’s the perfect place for Christmas shopping as the city’s Holiday Open House events return to Mountain Brook Village/Lane Parke and English Village on Dec. 5 and 12, respectively.

For over a decade, the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce has hosted the open houses. Participating businesses draw in shoppers — including first-time patrons — by offering discounts and specials, trunk shows and other holiday-related offerings.

Most of the stores in Mountain Brook Village, Lane Parke and English Village participate each year, and retailers usually offer unique sales for the event. In previous years, restaurants and boutiques have also offered signature bites and drinks to their shoppers, and Santa Claus may be seen spreading cheer and warm wishes.

Shelby Weir, the communications manager for the Mountain Brook Chamber, said that the chamber selects the date and promotes it on social media and throughout the community, and then the store owners decide what kind of special sales and pop-ups to have for that night.

“The community floods the villages every year to celebrate and be merry with holiday spirit, while taking advantage of amazing sales as the holiday gifting season approaches,” Weir said. “Some places even have an entire party inside their store and invite all their friends and neighbors.”

In Mountain Brook Village, expect to shop fine jewelry at Bromberg’s, Avani Rupa, Ex Voto and more. Luxury men’s fashion can be found at Tom Beckbe and Harrison Ltd. Inc. Stop by Milla, Village Sportswear and The Lingerie Shoppe for your women’s fashion needs, or check out The Cook Store, Suite Dreams and Circa Interiors and Antiques for non-clothing gift options. In Lane Parke, visit A’mano for luxury gifts or Swoop for something for the kids.

“Mountain Brook Village and Lane Parke having theirs on the same night is so amazing because you can walk from business to business,” Weir said. “It's also an entertainment district, so shoppers can grab a drink at one store and walk to shop at other stores. There is a huge festive tree in Lane Parke and of course the iconic Bromberg's tree.”

In English Village, you can find The Scribbler and Henhouse Antiques offering unique gift options, and The Atelier and Monkee’s of Mountain Brook both offer a selection of clothes and accessories.

“English Village is unique because there is live music underneath the beautiful twinkling lights,” Weir said. “Merchants also offer a poker run activity, where you go business to business in hopes to win a big prize at the end of the night from participating shops in the village.”

The Mountain Brook Village and Lane Parke Holiday Open House will take place on Dec. 5, and English Village will host theirs on Dec. 12.