Mountain Brook Public Works offering compost to residents

Mountain Brook Public Works creates compost form the leaves they pick up from residents each fall. Each batch takes roughly 2 years to prepare.

The city of Mountain Brook's Public Works Department is offering compost, made from the leaves collected during the city's leaf pickup service, to residents.

The leaves are collected and placed in a pile that is then regularly turned for nearly two years before it becomes usable compost. The batch being offered this year is from the 2022 fall season.

Visit the Public Works facility at 3579 East Street near Rathmell Soccer Complex to purchase compost. Public Works employees will load it for $20, or Mountain Brook residents can load it themselves for free. Compost is available Tuesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Contact Mountain Brook Public Works at (205) 802-2390 for more information.