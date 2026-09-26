Mountain Brook City Council to consider $58 million budget for 2027

× Expand city council agenda

The budget ordinance covers the fiscal year that begins Oct. 1 and runs through Sept. 30, 2027, and includes a 2.5% cost-of-living adjustment for city employees and an additional $20.5 million to be spent on capital projects.

Proposed capital projects in the budget include:

$6 million in renovation costs for the O’Neal Library, of which $4 million is projected to be covered by the Mountain Brook Library Foundation

$2.5 million in estimated sidewalk projects, with $1.9 million of that covered by federal grants

$1.6 million in infrastructure projects, with 80% of that covered by federal grants

$1.2 million to make required upgrades to the sewer system at Mountain Brook High School, with $600,000 of the cost covered by Mountain Brook Schools

$1.1 million for large equipment for the Public Works Department

$1.1 million to replace Fire Engine No. 1

$1.1 million for street resurfacing

The council also on Monday will consider whether to:

Increase the city manager’s salary to $8,969 biweekly, which equates to $233,194 annually

Approve a cost-sharing arrangement for employee medical and dental insurance premiums under the Local Government Health Insurance Plan, as set by the State Employees' Insurance Board

Pay Dunn Construction Co. $904,300 for street resurfacing and Highway Management Systems $491,500 for street striping

Hire Skipper Consulting to manage a project to install flashing signs for a pedestrian crosswalk near Mountain Brook Junior High School and a raised crosswalk on Stone River Road at Furnace Branch Trail. The design services cost $30,720, and 80% is reimbursable from a federal grant

Approve a $358,385 2027 budget for the Mountain Brook Emergency Communication District

Before the council’s action meeting at 7 p.m., the council will hold a work session at 6:30 p.m. to discuss a possible stop sign on Round Forest Drive and short-term parking at 2721 Culver Road, the Regions bank location.

Residents will have an opportunity to comment during the 7 p.m. action meeting.