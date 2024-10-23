Mountain Brook’s Nowlin celebrates 50 years in wealth management

× Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Mountain Brook resident Charlie Nowlin, right, founder of wealth management firm Nowlin & Associates with Nowlin president Justin Craft, left. Nowlin & Associates is celebrating its 50th year of business.

Longtime Mountain Brook resident Charlie Nowlin grew up in Memphis, attended Memphis State University and had many chances to return to his hometown over the years after he moved to Alabama to launch his own business.

But as his wealth management firm, Nowlin & Associates, celebrated its 50th anniversary in October, Nowlin revealed the secret to its longevity.

It’s always been about the people and the community, he said.

Nowlin’s path to financial services began after graduating from Memphis. He initially pursued a corporate career, working for Michelin Tires, and then served in the Army. After his service, Nowlin faced unexpected challenges, including a sudden job loss. With a young family to support, he pivoted to the life insurance industry.

“My first years in the business were tough,” Nowlin said. “It was a struggle just to survive the first few years, but we managed, and then things started to grow.”

In 1974 Nowlin relocated to Birmingham, a move that would shape the rest of his career.

“Birmingham became home. We grew a family here, and the community embraced us,” he said recently from the firm’s office in Homewood.

In the early days, Nowlin & Associates focused on life insurance, annuities and disability income policies. But as the financial world changed, so did the firm.

“In the late '70s, equities became a major part of the business, and that required us to adapt,” Nowlin said. “We got licensed to deal with stocks, bonds and other public offerings. Over time, financial planning became central to what we did, and we evolved with it.”

Nowlin credits his firm’s longevity to the strength of its team.

“You can’t be an expert in everything,” he said. “But we had good people who understood the complexities of the industry. We survived, and we grew.”

One key figure in the firm’s modern success is Justin Craft, who joined the team in 1997. Kraft, a former football player with an MBA from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, now serves as Nowlin & Associates’ president.

“Justin has been a blessing to this company,” Nowlin said. “He’s helped us bring in great people, and we’ve continued to expand because of that.”

Nowlin & Associates serves clients across Alabama and beyond, offering personalized strategies to help people protect, grow and enjoy their wealth. And both Nowlin and his firm have been heavily involved in many charitable organizations.

“It’s important for people to know who you are and what you stand for,” he said. “We’ve always tried to be part of the community, and I think that’s why people trust us.

“The financial world today looks very different from when we started. But as long as you have a strategy and good people, you can weather any storm.”

Nowlin still carries a few clients personally — including some who have been with him since that first year of business.

“I’d love to be here for the next 50 years,” he said with a smile, “but more than that, I want to make sure we continue to have great people who can help clients solve their financial challenges and move forward.”