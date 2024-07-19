Mountain Brook Elementary hosting meet and greet with administrative staff

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Heather Mays, the principal at Mountain Brook Elementary, has her doctorate and educational specialist degree in educational leadership from Samford University. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools A native of Guntersville, Simmons received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in elementary and special education from the University of Alabama and her administrative certification from UAB. Prev Next

Mountain Brook Elementary is giving the community a chance to meet some of their new administrative staff with a meet and greet event this week.

The school is hosting the event on Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Students and their families are welcome to meet the new principal, Heather Mays, and the new assistant principal, Megan Simmons, during the gathering.

The event will be held in the Library Media Center.