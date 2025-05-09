Ms. Worldwide: Mountain Brook native embraces the world through USC's prestigious global program

× Expand Photo courtesy of Pam Maldia Isabella Maldia, a Mountain Brook native, graduated from the World Bachelor in Business program in May 2025.

Mountain Brook native and 2021 Altamont graduate Isabella Maldia has spent the last four years globetrotting, traveling to more than 20 countries. She’s also earned three degrees from one of the most competitive business programs in the world — the World Bachelor in Business program.

Admitting only about 50 students annually, the WBB program is a global partnership between the University of Southern California, Hong Kong University of Science and Technology and Bocconi University in Milan. Students spend one year at each university — starting in Los Angeles, then Hong Kong, then Milan — before returning to USC for their final year, earning degrees from all three institutions and a global perspective on business.

“Once I got accepted into this program, I knew that this was exactly what I had to do,” she said. “It was a bit of a pivot, because it's actually focused on international business, not international relations. But what really drew me to the program was the opportunity to be able to study around the world and really immerse myself in other cultures.”

Maldia's love for international travel sparked early, when a foreign exchange trip to Slovakia and a Spanish immersion program in Spain revealed the power of global learning. “It was just a different experience, and I think it really opened my eyes to what it would be like to study abroad,” she said.

During her freshman year at USC, Maldia juggled advanced business courses and a six-month consulting project for a Colombian entertainment company. She was also a member of the fashion industry club and was involved in debate — building off her time on the debate team in high school.

The next chapter unfolded in Hong Kong, where she dove deep into Asian markets, negotiation and business etiquette. As a student ambassador — the second American ever to hold the role at HKUST — Maldia also strengthened her leadership skills. Her summer internship in Seoul, South Korea, at a K-Pop company set the stage for her future aspirations: a career in artist management within the Korean entertainment industry.

As Maldia moved to Bocconi University in Milan for her junior year, she navigated a new academic system while studying EU business and immersing herself in Italian culture.

“Learning how the education is in a different country every year is very challenging,” Maldia said, “because in the U.S., it's more attendance, homework. There's a lot of assignments that make up your grade, whereas in Hong Kong, they care about whether or not you understand the material to a deeper level. And then in Italy, your grade is 100% counted on an exam.”

Expand Photo courtesy of Pam Maldia Isabella Maldia, a Mountain Brook native, graduated from the World Bachelor in Business program in May 2025.

Her senior year took her back to USC, where she graduates this week after completing final requirements and writing a senior thesis on the Korean entertainment industry. Maldia also earned a spot as a semifinalist for the prestigious Fulbright Award to teach debate in Taiwan, though defunding of the Department of Education has left the program's future unclear.

Regardless of what comes next, Maldia’s experience has given her a global perspective that's rare among her peers. “I feel like it's just a really unparalleled experience that you can't get anywhere else,” she said.

As she eyes her next steps, whether in the music industry or through the Fulbright program, Maldia’s future is bright.