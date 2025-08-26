Mountain Brook voters select new City Council leaders amid historic transition

I Voted
Mountain Brook voters are heading to the polls today to decide two contested City Council seats as the city undergoes a sweeping leadership transition. With longtime Mayor Stewart Welch retiring, Graham Smith has already been certified as the city’s next mayor, and Steve Boone will succeed Sam Gaston as city manager later this year. That leaves Places 2 and 4 on the council as the key races for voters to decide.
Election Day basics:
Date: Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025
Poll hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Polling places:
Mountain Brook City Hall
Saint Luke's Episcopal Church
Brookwood Baptist Church
Mountain Brook Community Church
Canterbury United Methodist Church
Runoff (if needed): Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025
How to follow along:
Village Living will provide live updates here throughout the evening as results come in for the Place 2 and Place 4 races. Check back often for vote totals, candidate reactions, and photos from across the city.
Races on the ballot:
Council Place 2: Gerald Garner (i), David Silverstein
Council Place 4: Becky Holt, Joe Sandner IV
Updates will be posted below as results become available.