Mountain Brook voters select new City Council leaders amid historic transition

Mountain Brook voters are heading to the polls today to decide two contested City Council seats as the city undergoes a sweeping leadership transition. With longtime Mayor Stewart Welch retiring, Graham Smith has already been certified as the city’s next mayor, and Steve Boone will succeed Sam Gaston as city manager later this year. That leaves Places 2 and 4 on the council as the key races for voters to decide.

Election Day basics:

Date: Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025

Poll hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Polling places:

Mountain Brook City Hall

Saint Luke's Episcopal Church

Brookwood Baptist Church

Mountain Brook Community Church

Canterbury United Methodist Church

Runoff (if needed): Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025

How to follow along:

Village Living will provide live updates here throughout the evening as results come in for the Place 2 and Place 4 races. Check back often for vote totals, candidate reactions, and photos from across the city.

Races on the ballot:

Council Place 2: Gerald Garner (i), David Silverstein

Council Place 4: Becky Holt, Joe Sandner IV

Updates will be posted below as results become available.

CHECK OUT THE VILLAGE LIVING VOTER GUIDE HERE