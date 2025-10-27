Mystics of Mountain Brook parade to roll Oct. 31 for 23rd year of Halloween fun

× 1 of 10 Expand Sarah Finnegan Mystics of Mountain Brook 2016 Community members enjoy the Mystics of Mountain Brook Halloween parade on October 31, 2016 in Crestline Village of Mountain Brook, Alabama. × 2 of 10 Expand Sarah Finnegan Mystics of Mountain Brook 2016 Community members enjoy the Mystics of Mountain Brook Halloween parade on October 31, 2016 in Crestline Village of Mountain Brook, Alabama. × 3 of 10 Expand Sarah Finnegan Mystics of Mountain Brook 2016 Community members enjoy the Mystics of Mountain Brook Halloween parade on October 31, 2016 in Crestline Village of Mountain Brook, Alabama. × 4 of 10 Expand Sarah Finnegan Mystics of Mountain Brook 2016 Community members enjoy the Mystics of Mountain Brook Halloween parade on October 31, 2016 in Crestline Village of Mountain Brook, Alabama. × 5 of 10 Expand Layton Dudley Mystics of Mountain Brook The Mystics of Mountain Brook took place Wednesday, October 31 at Crestline Village. Families lined Church Street with kids in costumes, cheering on the parade and scrambling for candy. It was warm weather with clear skies. After the parade, kids left to go trick-or-treating in the surrounding neighborhoods. × 6 of 10 Expand Layton Dudley Mystics of Mountain Brook The Mystics of Mountain Brook took place Wednesday, October 31 at Crestline Village. Families lined Church Street with kids in costumes, cheering on the parade and scrambling for candy. It was warm weather with clear skies. After the parade, kids left to go trick-or-treating in the surrounding neighborhoods. × 7 of 10 Expand Layton Dudley Mystics of Mountain Brook The Mystics of Mountain Brook took place Wednesday, October 31 at Crestline Village. Families lined Church Street with kids in costumes, cheering on the parade and scrambling for candy. It was warm weather with clear skies. After the parade, kids left to go trick-or-treating in the surrounding neighborhoods. × 8 of 10 Expand Sarah Finnegan Mystics of Mountain Brook 2016 Community members enjoy the Mystics of Mountain Brook Halloween parade on October 31, 2016 in Crestline Village of Mountain Brook, Alabama. × 9 of 10 Expand Sarah Finnegan Mystics of Mountain Brook 2016 Community members enjoy the Mystics of Mountain Brook Halloween parade on October 31, 2016 in Crestline Village of Mountain Brook, Alabama. × 10 of 10 Expand Sarah Finnegan Mystics of Mountain Brook 2016 Community members enjoy the Mystics of Mountain Brook Halloween parade on October 31, 2016 in Crestline Village of Mountain Brook, Alabama. Prev Next

The 23rd annual Mystics of Mountain Brook Halloween Parade is set for Friday, Oct. 31, beginning at 4 p.m. in Crestline Village.

Started in 2002 by Mountain Brook siblings Trent Wright and Casey Wright Horn, the Mardi Gras-style event has grown into a community-wide tradition featuring more than 20 floats, music, candy, beads, Moon Pies and more than 2,000 T-shirts thrown to the crowd.

“It’s just a really cool thing that brings families together before they all go out to trick-or-treat,” Wright said.

What began as a single decorated car has evolved into a city spectacle drawing more than 5,000 attendees. Neighborhood groups and families organize themed floats, which are judged in front of City Hall for creativity and presentation. Winners receive prizes donated by local businesses.

Participants begin float planning as early as August, and the parade has become such a hit that it now has a waitlist for those who want to join. Wright keeps the number of floats limited to keep the parade from running too long and to accommodate road closures.

Families are encouraged to arrive early and find a spot along the parade route. For more information, visit the Mystics of Mountain Brook Facebook page or mtnbrook.org.