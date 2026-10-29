Mystics of Mountain Brook Halloween Parade rolls Friday; Church Street closes at 3 p.m.

× Expand Image courtesy of city of Mountain Brook

The Mystics of Mountain Brook Halloween Parade will roll through Crestline Village on Friday, Oct. 30, at 4 p.m., a day ahead of Halloween for the first time in the event’s history.

Road closures begin before the parade does. Fencing will go up along most of Church Street starting at 3 p.m., and any cars parked behind the fencing will be unable to leave until the parade ends. All other roads along the route will close when the parade starts at 4 p.m.

Most roads will reopen once the parade concludes. Church Street will stay closed until the fencing is removed and the street is swept, which the city expects around 5:30 p.m.

The parade begins in the lower parking lot at Mountain Brook Baptist Church and travels north on Overbrook Road, east on Montevallo Road, north on Church Street, west on Euclid Avenue and south onto Dan Watkins Drive, where it will disperse.

The city and the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce are asking parade-goers to keep merchants in mind. Cars should not be left in village lots or along the route overnight, and spectators are asked not to hold parking spaces for hours at a time, since businesses in the villages depend on that parking for customers throughout the day.

The city also reminded families not to place children over the protective fencing or let them run into the street to collect candy while floats are still moving.

Organizers Trent Wright and his sister, Casey Wright Horn, moved the parade off Halloween this year to avoid a conflict with Saturday football. The event, which Wright started in 2002 with borrowed trailers and leftover Mardi Gras beads, now draws crowds of up to 8,000 along a 1.2-mile route.

Trick-or-treating is not scheduled by the city, but most neighborhoods are expected to go out on Halloween night, Saturday, Oct. 31.

For more, visit Mystics of Mountain Brook on Facebook.