Mystics of Mountain Brook Parade to impact traffic

The Mystics of Mountain Brook Parade will impact traffic along Church Street on Thursday afternoon.

Due to the Halloween parade on Thursday, traffic along Church Street will be significantly impacted from 2:00 pm until approximately 5:30 pm.

In an effort to increase the safety of both spectators and participants, fencing will be installed behind the parking spaces in front of store fronts and the entire length of Church Street beginning at 3:00 p.m. Church Street will be blocked by the police department while public works personnel install the fencing. Once the fencing has been placed, any vehicles parked in the public parking spaces on Church Street will be blocked in unless a Police Officer moves the fencing for them allowing the vehicle to leave.

Beginning at 3:30 p.m., all vehicles parked in the public parking spaces on Church Street that are blocked by the fencing will be unable to leave until after the parade has ended and the fencing has been removed. At 3:45 p.m., all traffic will be stopped from entering the parade route. The parade will begin at 4:00 p.m. Once the parade is concluded, Church Street will remain closed until the fencing can be removed; however, traffic will be able to use both Vine and Oak Streets as a detour.

The parade route begins at Country Club Blvd. and Dan Watkins in front of the Library, proceeding to Oak Street and turning right towards West Jackson/Church Street. The parade will turn north on Church Street and go to Euclid Avenue. At Euclid Avenue, the parade will turn left on Euclid to Dan Watkins where it will disburse on Dan Watkins and Country Club Blvd. Be advised that due to the length of the parade, the intersection of Keely Court/Dan Watkins/Country Club Blvd may be closed to through traffic. It would be advisable that traffic leaving Crestline use East Fairway to go West and Vine/Dexter to go East.