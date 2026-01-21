Neurodivergent adults invited to monthly community group at O’Neal Library

× Expand Image courtesy of O'Neal Library

The Neurodivergent Community Group will meet Thursday, Jan. 29, from 6 to 7 p.m. in the Conference Room at O’Neal Library. The monthly topic is building habits.

The group is designed as a welcoming social space for neurodivergent adults, including those with ADHD, ASD, SPD or other forms of neurodivergence. Participants are invited to meet others in the community, discuss shared experiences and exchange strategies and resources related to daily life and habit-building.

Pizza and drinks will be provided. The group meets monthly and offers opportunities for ongoing peer support and connection. Registration is encouraged for those who would like to receive email reminders and announcements before meetings.

Attendees who work with a caregiver in public settings are asked to ensure their caregiver can attend with them. Support persons are also welcome. Questions or accommodation requests can be directed to Sara Hardy at shardy@oneallibrary.org.