New Horizons offers learning and connection for older adults in the community

Photo courtesy of New Horizons New Horizons members

For older adults interested in staying mentally engaged and socially connected, New Horizons offers a structured program centered on lifelong learning. The group meets three mornings a week during two 12-week semesters each year and welcomes members from a wide range of backgrounds, including education, medicine, the arts, engineering and public service.

Meetings include guest speakers on topics such as the arts, science, history, current events and health. Recent sessions have covered subjects ranging from the Mediterranean diet to the life of Claude Monet, with upcoming talks scheduled on Birmingham landmarks, China and animal welfare.

New Horizons is based at Valley Christian Church and operates independently, though many members have past ties to UAB or other academic institutions. Activities extend beyond lectures and may include film outings, holiday celebrations and occasional field trips.

While educational programming is a core focus, members also value the opportunity to meet others with shared interests in a low-pressure, welcoming setting. For some, New Horizons has been a consistent part of their social life for years.

Those interested in attending can sample a few sessions before joining. The upcoming semester begins Jan. 7, and a full schedule is available at newhorizonsuab.org.

For more information, contact Kathy Rostand at krostand@earthlink.net.