New Italian restaurant coming to Lane Parke

Lane Parke is a mixed-use redevelopment project centrally located in Mountain Brook.

Locanda Brasato, a fresh new Italian dining concept from the team behind Birmingham’s acclaimed Le Fresca, is set to open in Lane Parke this fall.

The new restaurant will occupy the space formerly home to Post Office Pies at the intersection of Rele Street and Jemison Lane.

“We are thrilled to welcome Locanda Brasato to Lane Parke,” said Jackie Hollingsworth, leasing associate with Crawford Square Real Estate Advisors, which leases and manages Lane Parke. “The team’s passion for quality ingredients and exceptional hospitality aligns perfectly with our mission to bring thoughtfully curated dining experiences to Lane Parke.”

Co-founders Chef Duaine Clements and Marco Butturini, the duo behind Le Fresca, reunite here to craft a restaurant that reflects their shared belief in thoughtful, handcrafted cuisine and deeply personal hospitality. Their menu aims to reflect the time, effort and technique it takes to make great food — with results they hope surprise, delight and invite guests to savour the experience.

“Locanda Brasato is about the kind of Italian food that takes time to make and is worth the wait — food that feels personal and unexpected,” says Clements. “It’s a place where Marco and I can bring all the things we love about Italian cooking and hospitality to the table in a new way.”

The Brasato kitchen strives to be a place of discovery, where Italian inspiration meets a more evolving and imaginative style. The dining room promises a gracious, welcoming experience from start to finish thanks to Butturini’s unmistakable warmth and service philosophy.

“This exciting addition to Lane Parke is set to enhance the local dining scene and promises to deliver a unique culinary experience,” said Brandon Cain of Retail Specialists, who represented Locanda Brasato in the transaction.

Construction is underway and the opening is planned for fall 2025. To learn more about Lane Parke and details about grand opening plans, visit laneparke.com.