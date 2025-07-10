New Name, Same Mission: Meet the Birmingham Service League

× Expand Photo courtesy of Encore Thrift Shop. The Birmingham Service League's Encore Thrift Shop on Oxmoor Road in Homewood.

The Birmingham-based nonprofit organization formerly known as Assistance League Birmingham has officially rebranded to the Birmingham Service League, revealing a new name, logo, and website this week. This name change marks a fresh chapter for the volunteer-led organization’s nearly fifty-year legacy of service that has made them a cornerstone within the community. While the nonprofit’s name has changed, the people and mission remain the same – to serve children in Birmingham with care and compassion.

“We’ve proudly provided more than 55,000 students across Birmingham with new clothing and essentials through our philanthropic programs,” said Kay Frazier, President of the Birmingham Service League. “The work we do makes a real impact on the children and teens that benefit from our programs, and that is what keeps us all motivated and committed. While our name is changing, our dedication to serving our community’s children with compassion, dignity, and purpose is unwavering.”

To celebrate this transformation, the Birmingham Service League will host a special community celebration event at its headquarters in Homewood this October. Event details will be announced soon via the organization’s social media platforms and newly launched website.

The League’s signature philanthropic programs, Clothes for Class (formerly Operation School Bell) and Clothes for Class Shoppers, continue to provide essential clothing to underserved students across the metro area. Funding for these programs comes from grants, individual donations, and sales from Encore Thrift Shop, their upscale thrift store that sells gently used clothing, furniture, and decor at affordable prices. The shop is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is located at the League’s headquarters at 1755 Oxmoor Road.

“We are incredibly proud to be a volunteer-led organization,” said Frazier. “Our strength has always come from our members—passionate individuals who give their time, energy, and heart to make a real difference. We are always looking to welcome new faces into our League family.”

If you're interested in becoming a member, donating, or learning more about the philanthropic programs of the Birmingham Service League, please visit www.birminghamserviceleague.org.