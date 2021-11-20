New police Chief Jaye Loggins seeks to build on Cook’s ‘legacy’

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Mountain Brook Police Chief Jaye Loggins speaks about former Chief Ted Cook and his legacy within the Mountain Brook Police Department in his 36 years of service to the community during Cook’s retirement party.

When Police Chief Ted Cook announced in September he would retire Dec. 31 after a decade heading up the Mountain Brook Police Department, it was clear the department would need another strong leader to take over the job.

Fortunately for the department, that new leader was already part of the team.

On Sept. 27, the Mountain Brook City Council appointed Deputy Chief Jaye Loggins to serve as acting chief of the department. And on Oct. 25, Loggins was sworn in by Judge K.C. Hairstone and assumed the role of police chief on a permanent basis.

“Thank you for putting your faith and trust in me in order to lead this department, which is a great bunch of people,” Loggins told Mayor Stewart Welch III and the members of the City Council after taking the oath.

“Chief Cook is certainly leaving it [the department] in a great position, and I hope to even get it even better,” Loggins said.

Cook left a legacy, he said. “It will be hard to match, but in time I hope to do that.”

Loggins has been employed with the Mountain Brook Police Department since 1996 and has served and supervised at every level of operation.

As a captain and, later, as deputy chief, Loggins was responsible for overseeing the daily operations of the department.

This was valuable preparation for a future chief of police.

Loggins graduated from the University of Alabama at Birmingham in 2001 with a degree in justice science. In 2022, he expects to receive his master’s degree in criminal justice from Jacksonville State University.

He is also a graduate of the FBI’s Law Enforcement Executive Development Academy and a recipient of the FBI L.E.E.D.A. Trilogy Award.

The new chief also recently answered questions from Village Living about such topics as his reaction to his new job, what he learned from Cook and his goals and priorities for the department.

Q: What were your reactions or emotions on being named chief of police in Mountain Brook?

A: I was thrilled. I was honored that the mayor and City Council would put their faith and trust in me to lead this Police Department. Having started my career at Mountain Brook as a 23-year-old kid, I have spent over half of my life here and all of my adult life serving this community. Twenty-five years later, I am serving as their chief of police. My career has certainly been blessed. It has been an interesting journey, and I have enjoyed it all along the way. I love what I do, and to be able to serve the men and women of the Mountain Brook Police Department in this capacity is a dream come true. I would not want to do this anywhere else.

Q: Did you learn a lot from Chief Cook?

A: Most certainly. Over the past year, especially, I have been working closely with Chief Cook and his day-to-day activities. I have seen how he has communicated and interacted with city government officials, other department heads and other public safety leaders across the state. Most importantly, I have seen how he has interacted with the residents, along with the schools and business community. I have always seen that the basis of anything in life is relationships. The relationship you have with others sets the standard on how you will interact or work together. Seeing the relationships that he established over his time as chief is astounding. Those relationships must evolve into partnerships in order for the city to remain one of the safest and lowest crime rates year after year. His leadership practices taught me that community engagement is a critical aspect of how successful the department is.

Q: You were already running day-to-day operations, so is it a fairly smooth transition? How so?

A: It has been somewhat smooth. Fortunately, nothing has gone too astray from normal. It has, however, been busier for me. I am currently still handling a lot of the responsibilities of the captain/deputy chief. I have been the contact person for the department pertaining to different services by our vendors. October/November are busy times due to being at the beginning of the budget year anyway. That, along with the new position, has kept me running. So it has been busy. I have realized how much I had kept off of Chief Cook as the captain/deputy chief. I also realize more at how much he did as well as chief. It should slow down some once a captain of police is named. Hopefully.

Q: Do you have any overall goals or objectives for the department as you move into the new year?

A: The goals and objectives for the new year are simple. Continue to progress in and complete the major tasks that we have begun to implement over the last few months. Completing the transfer of 911 services to Shelby County and the changing of our reporting system are both the priorities. Over the last two or three years, we have been researching and analyzing both of these issues. It is finally coming to a close with decisions being made and contracts signed. Both should be fully implemented before the end of March 2022. All the while, we have started the implementation of assigning vehicles to each officer. This program will take three years to fully implement. We have ordered the first group of vehicles and equipment and are waiting to get all of those delivered. I’m excited to issue the first vehicle to an officer and see this benefit officially come to reality. We also just received four new positions on Oct. 1. We have begun the process to fill those positions as well as another position that will open after Chief Cook’s official date of retirement.

Q: Do you have any kind of general approach or philosophy you bring to the job?

A: I want to leave it better than when I received it. In every aspect, I want the department and the community to be in a better place than what it is now when it comes to public safety. I have had that mentality with every shift or division that I have ever supervised or commanded. I want to have continued investment and development into our officers and leadership. I firmly believe in continuing education, whether it is formal education or through training opportunities. Making them better makes our department better and the service it provides. When we pursue that, the department and community all come out better.

Q: Any other thoughts as you take over the department?

A: I’m just grateful for the opportunity. God has certainly placed a blessing on my life and career. The purpose that has been placed on my life is somehow connected with the city of Mountain Brook and the Mountain Brook Police Department. I have been recruited by other departments in the past, and I have stayed at MBPD. Opportunity and timing have fallen into place for me throughout my career. Others have invested in me and have spoken life into me over my entire career. Those have seen something in me and for whatever reason have decided to prepare me for this moment. I am forever grateful to them. Whatever the purpose is, I hope to fulfill it. It is satisfying to know that I will retire from this career as serving one community at one department. Having been able to reach the chief position makes it even more satisfying.