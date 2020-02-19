New Watkins Trace Trail bridge opens

× Expand Photo by Sam Chandler. The city installed a new bridge on Watkins Trace Trail in January.

Those who run or walk along Watkins Trace Trail, the stretch of gravel across the street from Jemison Park that is parallel to Cahaba Road, have probably noticed its new addition.

In January, the city installed a 22-foot steel bridge on the trail’s far end, near Watkins Road. It replaced the small, wooden bridge that used to span the ditch flowing into Shades Creek.

“I think it’s a great addition to the park,” Mountain Brook Parks and Recreation Superintendent Shanda Williams said. “The little, wooden bridge that was there was getting rickety and old and needed to be replaced.”

The bridge was donated by resident Harlan Prater IV in honor of his late wife, Alice, and her caregivers. Prater said Alice, who passed away in November from Corticobasal Syndrome, loved walking on the trail.

“The bridge is beautiful — a lovely addition to Jemison Park,” Prater said. “So many in our community walked with us, in countless ways, during our journey with Alice, and the bridge is meant to recognize and express gratitude to everyone who walks with those they love.”

Landscape architect Nimrod Long came up with the idea to install the new bridge, Prater said. While they were walking along the trail looking for somewhere to place a bench, Prater told him the old bridge was narrow and a little rickety, and that Alice had trouble navigating it as her illness progressed.

“He circled back and almost immediately envisioned where a new bridge could go and how it would blend with the surroundings,” Prater said of Long.

Long designed the new bridge, which was installed the second week of January. It features a plaque that says, “For those who walk with us.”

“We’re thrilled to have it,” Williams said. “It turned out great, and it’s beautiful.”