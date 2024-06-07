Newest committee tasked to keep city clean, healthy, quiet and sustainable

×
Photo courtesy of the City of Mountain Brook Facebook page.
The Environmental Sustainability Committee is Mountain Brook’s newest committee.
Appointed in February of 2024, this five-member group is responsible for making recommendations to the city regarding the promotion of a clean, healthy, and quiet environment, increase sustainability practices, serve as the Mountain Brook Bee City Committee to help us maintain Bee City USA status, and more.
The members of the committee are:
- Clay Ragsdale (chairman)
- Emily Debuys
- Laney Dejonge
- Helen Harmon
- Jeffrey Lisenby