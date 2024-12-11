NEXT WEEK: Mountain Brook Baptist Church Living Nativity

× Expand Sarah Finnegan Members of the Mountain Brook Baptist Church perform at the Living Nativity on December 22, 2017.

Mountain Brook Baptist Church will hold their annual living Nativity event next week, Dec. 19-21.

There are two showings of the event each night, one at 6:30 p.m. and one at 7:30 p.m. The church has been putting on the event for over 50 years.

Designed to be a live presentation of the story of the Nativity, the church has used the same narration every year — a narration recorded 53 years ago by their pastor at that time, Dr. Dotson Nelson.

The living Nativity features the story of Jesus’ birth as told by local actors and live animals.