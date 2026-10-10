Notre-Dame organist to headline inaugural concert on Saint Luke's new pipe organ

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vincent Dubois

Vincent Dubois, one of four titular organists at Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, will perform the inaugural recital on Saint Luke's Episcopal Church's new pipe organ on Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 6 p.m. at the church in Mountain Brook.

The one-hour concert is free and open to the public. The program includes Bach's Prelude and Fugue in G minor, Liszt's "Legend of St. Francis of Paola Walking on the Waves," Saint-Saëns' "Danse macabre," Poulenc's "Suite française" and Duruflé's Suite, Op. 5, closing with an improvisation on a theme submitted that evening.

The recital marks the first public performance on an instrument that took several years of planning to bring to the church. Casavant Frères, the Quebec-based builder that has been making organs for nearly 150 years, constructed the new instrument, which contains 57 stops, 69 ranks and 3,980 pipes played from a three-manual console. An antiphonal division allows sound to come from a second location in the church, which Casavant describes as a way to surround and support congregational singing rather than projecting sound from only one end of the building.

The new organ replaces an instrument that had been part of Saint Luke's for more than 60 years. According to Casavant, the visual design of the new organ was intended to recall its predecessor without reproducing it, while fitting the sanctuary's mid-century architecture. The building, designed by Birmingham architect Nelson Smith and completed in 1962, is known for its sweeping parabolic arches.

Casavant describes the organ's tonal design as drawing on several traditions, with a strong French influence in its principal choruses and reeds and a warmth associated with English and symphonic organs. The builder said the goal was an instrument that could accompany worship and choir while also handling repertoire spanning centuries and styles.

The project brought together the Rev. Richmond R. Webster, the church's rector; organist Jamie McLemore; executive administrator George Pelekis; architect Susan Baron of Bgroup Architecture; and Tim Callahan and M. Ben Goldman, who each led the church's Organ Search Committee.

Dubois was appointed to Notre-Dame in January 2016 following a competitive audition and has continued in the role since the cathedral's reopening, alongside Olivier Latry, Thierry Escaich and Thibault Fojoles. He previously served as titular organist at Soissons Cathedral from 2001 to 2014 and Saint-Brieuc Cathedral from 1996 to 2001.

A graduate of the Conservatoire National Supérieur de Musique in Paris, where he studied organ under Latry, Dubois won the Recital Gold Medal at the Calgary International Organ Competition and the Grand Prize at the International Competition of Toulouse in 2002. He has appeared as a soloist with the Philadelphia Orchestra, the Los Angeles Philharmonic and the Dallas Symphony, among others, and his most recent recording, "Eternal Notre-Dame" on the Erato label, was the first commercial recording of the cathedral's organ after it reopened.

Dubois is a professor of organ interpretation and improvisation at the Hochschule für Musik in Saarbrücken, Germany. He served as director general of the Strasbourg National and Superior Conservatory of Music from 2012 to 2022 and has taught master classes at Yale University, the Curtis Institute of Music, the Eastman School of Music and Emory University.