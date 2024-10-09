Nov. 5 general election primer: Key facts on voting

× Expand Staff photo. Mountain Brook City Hall.

It’s hard to go anywhere these days without hearing something about the upcoming Nov. 5 general election.

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are dominating the headlines, but there are other races on the ballot that are a lot closer to Mountain Brook.

Here are some answers to common questions:

Q: Who is running for Congress in Mountain Brook?

A: U.S. Rep. Gary Palmer, a Republican, faces opposition from Democrat Elizabeth Anderson and Libertarian Andria Chieffo in Congressional District 6.

Q: Have Congressional district lines changed?

A: Yes, but Mountain Brook is still in Congressional District 6. You can see the new district lines by visiting 2023-court-ordered-congressional-plan-algeohub.hub.arcgis.

Q: Who else is on the ballot in Jefferson County?

A: Other contested races on ballots in Jefferson County include:

Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice: Greg Griffin (D), Sarah Stewart (R)

10th Circuit Court Judge, Place 13: Frederic Bolling (D), Douglas Roy Jr. (R)

Jefferson County District Court Judge, Place 11: Chuantae Brown (D), Jill Ganus Marriott (R)

Jefferson County Probate Judge, Place 1: John Amari (R), Yashiba Blanchard (D)

Jefferson County Probate Judge, Place 2: Joel Blankenship (R), Jameria Moore (D)

Jefferson County Constable, District 55: Ken Gray Jr. (R), Joshua Raby (D)

Q: Who is eligible to vote?

A: Any person may register to vote, provided that they are a citizen of the United States, live in Alabama, are at least 18 years old on or before election day, are not barred from voting due to a disqualifying felony conviction and have not been declared mentally incompetent by a court.

Q: When can I register?

A: Voter registration is open all year, except during the 14 days prior to an election and on Election Day. The last day to register to vote in the general election is Oct. 21.

Q: Do I have to register again if I

have moved?

A: Yes.

Q: How do I register or update my address?

A: You can register online or update your address at alabamavotes.gov or by using the Vote for Alabama app if you have a valid Alabama driver’s license or non-driver ID card. You also may register when applying for or renewing an Alabama driver’s license or non-driver ID card, or register at state and local government offices when applying or recertifying SNAP, TANF, food stamps, WIC, Medicaid, Aid to Dependent Children or Rehabilitation Services, or register at armed forces recruiting stations or the Jefferson County Board of Registrars office. You also may register by mailing in a form available at probate judge and license commissioner offices, colleges, universities, public schools or libraries. You can request that a mail-in registration form be mailed to you by contacting the Elections Division at 1-800-274-VOTE (8683) and mailing the form to your Board of Registrars office.

Q: When are the polls open?

A: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on election day.

Q: Where do I vote?

A: Determine your polling place by going to myinfo.alabamavotes.gov/voterview and typing in your name, date of birth and address.

Q: How do I get an absentee ballot?

A: To apply for an absentee ballot, go to alabamavotes.gov, call the Elections Division at 334-242-7210 or write or visit your county absentee election manager. The last day to apply for an absentee ballot by mail is Oct. 29. The last day to apply in person is Oct. 31. The last day to hand-deliver an absentee ballot is Nov. 4. Any absentee ballots mailed must be received by noon on Nov. 5.