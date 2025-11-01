November 2025 Mountain Brook events guide

Crestline Elementary Veterans Day Program

Where: Crestline Elementary School, 3785 Jackson Blvd.

When: Friday, Nov. 7, 8:30 a.m.

Details: Crestline’s fifth grade students will perform a musical tribute honoring local veterans as part of the school’s annual Veterans Day program. Families are encouraged to invite veterans from the community to attend. Guests are treated to a light breakfast before the program, and students present flags to their honored guests during the ceremony — a heartfelt highlight of the school year.

Expand Submitted The Tree Medicine Plant Walk is scheduled for Nov. 14, 2025 at Birmingham Botanical Gardens. Photo courtesy of Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

Tree Medicine Plant Walk

Where: Birmingham Botanical Gardens, 2612 Lane Park Road

When: Friday, Nov. 14, 10-11:30 a.m..

Cost: $25 members; $30 nonmembers

Details: Join herbalist Cameron Strouss for a guided walk through the Gardens’ collection of medicinal trees. Learn to identify species like tulip poplar and cedar, explore their traditional uses, and discover how to apply their benefits in daily wellness. Open to all experience levels, this class blends botany, herbalism and mindful connection with nature.

Mountain Brook FOP 5K Pig Run and 1 Mile Fun Run

Where: Crestline Elementary School, 3785 Jackson Blvd.

When: Saturday, Nov. 15, 8 a.m. (5K) and 8:30 a.m. (1-mile run/walk)

Cost: $27.50 (includes T-shirt and registration fee)

Details: The Mountain Brook FOP Pig Run features a scenic 5K and 1-mile fun run through Crestline Village, starting and ending at Crestline Elementary. Runners, walkers and families — including dogs — are welcome for a morning of movement, music and community spirit. All participants receive a T-shirt.

Crestline Village Holiday Open House

Where: Crestline Village and Church St.

When: Thursday, Nov. 20, 4-8 p.m.

Details: The Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce’s annual Holiday Open House returns to Crestline Village with festive cheer, shopping specials and holiday spirit. Participating boutiques and restaurants offer extended hours, signature drinks, pop-up parties and seasonal discounts. Past events have featured Santa Claus, live camels and packed sidewalks filled with neighbors supporting local businesses.

Miss Olympian Pageant

Where: Mountain Brook High School, 3650 Bethune Drive

When: Saturday, Nov. 22, 6 p.m.

Details: Now in its 59th year, the Miss Olympian Pageant celebrates the talents and leadership of Mountain Brook High School students. Contestants compete in interviews, group dance and formal eveningwear as they represent their school and community. The event is open to the public and showcases one of Mountain Brook’s most beloved student traditions. Follow @missolympianpageant on Instagram for updates.

Sam Lapidus Montclair Run

Where: Levite Jewish Community Center, 3960 Montclair Road

When: Thursday, Nov. 27, 8:30 a.m. (5K and 10K); 10 a.m. (1-mile fun run)

Cost: $20.08-$45.52

Details: Choose from a 5K, 10K or 1-mile fun run, with awards for best costumes and all proceeds benefiting the Alabama Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders. The event honors the legacy of Sam Lapidus and draws more than 1,500 runners of all ages. Packet pick-up is Nov. 26 from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. in the LJCC lobby.

O’NEAL LIBRARY