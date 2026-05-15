O’Neal Library begins major renovation, will move services to City Hall

× Expand Photo courtesy of O'Neal Library

The O’Neal Library in Mountain Brook has closed temporarily as work begins on a major interior renovation project that will modernize and expand the facility for future use.

Beginning June 1, limited library services will resume from a temporary location inside Mountain Brook City Hall, located at 56 Church St. Patrons will access the library through the building’s main Church Street entrance.

The temporary location will operate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays. The library will be closed on weekends during the renovation period.

Library officials said the renovation is aimed at updating a building whose interior has changed little in the past 25 years, despite significant changes in how the community uses library spaces and services.

Planned upgrades include:

Expanded children’s play areas

A larger storytelling room

Dedicated teen space

A larger and more visible Innovation Center

Four additional study rooms

A small conference room

LED lighting throughout the building

Renovated restrooms

Updated furniture and interior finishes

Construction is expected to continue for approximately 12 months, with the main library building anticipated to reopen in summer 2027.

Because of space limitations at City Hall, several services will be temporarily unavailable during the renovation, including:

Printing, scanning and copying

Public computer access

Laptop checkout

Meeting room reservations

Study spaces

Makerspace access

Curbside pickup

Library leaders said the temporary City Hall location was selected after reviewing multiple possible sites in Mountain Brook and nearby communities. Remaining in Crestline was viewed as the best option for patrons and accessibility.

While the temporary branch will offer a smaller browsing collection, patrons will still be able to use their existing library cards, request and pick up holds beginning June 1, access interlibrary loan services and return materials through designated book drops.

Approximately 15% of the library’s overall collection will be housed at City Hall, while a larger portion of the children’s collection will remain accessible to staff for rotation and restocking.

Children’s and teen summer reading programs will continue during the renovation, with storytimes taking place at City Hall and select off-site locations. Some adult programming, including mahjong events, will also continue off-site.

Updates about the renovation and temporary operations will be posted on the library’s website and social media channels.