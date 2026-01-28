O’Neal Library offers free vouchers to Alabama Symphony Orchestra concert

× Expand Image courtesy of O'Neal Library

O’Neal Library is offering ticket vouchers to the Alabama Symphony Orchestra’s “Of Passion and Promise” concerts, scheduled for Feb. 20 and Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. at the Alys Stephens Center’s Jemison Concert Hall.

Registration for vouchers opens Feb. 2. Each registrant will receive one voucher redeemable for two tickets to either performance. Vouchers must be picked up from the administration office at O’Neal Library prior to Wednesday, Feb. 18. Any vouchers not claimed by 6 p.m. that day will be released to individuals on the waiting list.

Led by conductor Carlos Izcaray, the program explores themes of resilience and hope through works by Bernstein, Tchaikovsky and Copland. The evening’s repertoire includes Bernstein’s “Overture to Candide,” Tchaikovsky’s “Piano Concerto No. 1” and Copland’s “Symphony No. 3.”

Registration will be available here on Feb. 2: https://www.oneallibrary.org/event/14804220.

For questions or additional information, contact Matt Layne at 205-445-1141 or mlayne@oneallibrary.org.