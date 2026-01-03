O’Neal Library offers symphony ticket vouchers for January concerts

× Expand Photo courtesy of Alabama Symphony Orchestra

O’Neal Library will offer a limited number of vouchers for upcoming Alabama Symphony Orchestra performances of “Luminous Legends: Tchaikovsky & Brahms,” with registration opening Monday, Jan. 5, at 9 a.m.

Each registrant will receive one voucher redeemable for two tickets to any of three concert performances at the Alys Stephens Center’s Jemison Concert Hall. Performance options include Thursday, Jan. 30, at 11 a.m.; Thursday, Jan. 30, at 7 p.m.; and Friday, Jan. 31, at 7 p.m.

The concert program features Tchaikovsky’s Suite No. 4, “Mozartiana,” and Brahms’ Symphony No. 3 in F Major.

Vouchers must be picked up from the administration office at O’Neal Library prior to Wednesday, Jan. 28. Any vouchers not claimed by 6 p.m. that day will be released to individuals on the waiting list.

Registration is required, and availability is limited. For more details or to register, visit oneallibrary.org.