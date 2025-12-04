O’Neal Library to screen 1966 ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas!’ on Dec. 9

O’Neal Public Library will present a Family Night screening of the 1966 animated classic “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” on Tuesday, Dec. 9, at 5:30 p.m. The beloved holiday special follows the Grinch as he plots to steal Christmas from the Whos of Whoville.

Guests are invited to arrive early for a complimentary light dinner at 5:15 p.m. After the screening, families can enjoy a surprise visit from Mrs. Claus.

The program will take place in the Community Meeting Room and Conference Room and is open to all ages with an adult. No registration is required, and the event is free to attend.

More information is available through O’Neal Public Library.