O'Neal, Homewood libraries team up for sustainable clothing swap

× Expand Image courtesy of O'Neal Library

O'Neal Library is partnering with Homewood Public Library for Sustainable Style: Clothing Swap on Saturday, Oct. 17, from noon to 4 p.m. in Homewood Public Library's Large Auditorium at 1721 Oxmoor Road.

The event will give participants a chance to refresh their wardrobes while extending the life of clothing and reducing textile waste. The swap is being held at Homewood Public Library while O'Neal Library's building is closed for renovation.

Participants may drop off up to 10 clean, gently used items of clothing, shoes or accessories at the Adult Services desk before the event. Junior and adult sizes are welcome, and people may also donate items even if they do not plan to attend the swap.

The libraries will not accept children's clothing, undergarments or items with stains, heavy fading, rips or holes unless the damage is intentional, such as distressed denim. Extra clothing hangers are also welcome for use during the event.

The clothing swap is intended for teens and adults. Registration is available through Homewood Public Library's event calendar.