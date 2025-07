O'Neal Library August events

× Expand Photo by Keith McCoy

Library Events

Tuesdays: Gentle Yoga With Marie Blair, 10-11 a.m.

Tuesdays & Thursdays: Open Maker Lab, Creation Station – Rainbow Suncatchers, 2-5 p.m.

Aug. 4: Sustainable Style Bandana Necklaces with Dabble Arts Studio, 10-11:30 a.m.

Aug. 6: Niki Sepsas presents Ancient Greece: Crossroads of Gods & Heroes, 2-3 p.m.

Aug. 9: Crafterday Meetup (bring your own craft), 10 a.m.-noon

Aug. 11: Great Short Stories Book Club – “A Reputation” by Richard Edward Connell, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Aug. 12: Bookies Book Club (title TBD), 10-11:30 a.m.

Aug. 12 & 19: Writing Workshop with Miriam Calleja, 5:30-7 p.m.

Aug. 16 & 27: Medicare Made Clear, 10:30 a.m.-noon and 10-11:30 a.m.

Aug. 19: O’Neal Library Board Meeting, 8-10:30 a.m.

Aug. 26: Books & Beyond Book Club – fiction in translation by women, 6:30-8 p.m.

Aug. 26-28: Snacks & Library FAQs for Teens (all day)