O'Neal Library book club explores works of Georgette Heyer

× Expand Photo courtesy of O'Neal Library

O'Neal Library's Books and Beyond book club will turn its attention to British author Georgette Heyer during its Author Study on Tuesday, Aug. 25, at 6:30 p.m.

Because of the ongoing O'Neal Library renovation, the meeting will be held in the Berkowitz Boardroom at the Levite Jewish Community Center, 3960 Montclair Road.

Rather than assigning a single book, the August program invites participants to choose any title by Heyer and come prepared to discuss their selection with the group. Readers can share their impressions, compare different works and offer recommendations to others interested in exploring the author's writing.

Heyer was a prolific British novelist known particularly for historical romance and mystery novels, giving participants a range of titles and genres to choose from for the discussion.