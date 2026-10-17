O'Neal Library Crafternoon invites teens to make Kandi creations

× Expand Image courtesy of O'Neal Library

O'Neal Library will host "Crafternoon: Kandi Beading" on Thursday, Oct. 22, from 3:30-5 p.m. at Mountain Brook City Hall.

The program is open to students in grades 7-12 and will give participants a chance to make Kandi bracelets, keychains and other accessories. Librarians will provide instructions for basic patterns as well as Halloween-themed designs.

Supplies and snacks will be provided, though participants are welcome to bring their own beads.

The group will meet at the Mountain Brook City Hall fountain at 56 Church St. Registration is appreciated, but drop-in participants are welcome while supplies last.

For more information, visit oneallibrary.org/event/17459888 or email teens@oneallibrary.org.